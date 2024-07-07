Vermont Uses Six-Run Ninth Inning to Surge to Victory over North Shore

July 7, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release







LYNN, Ma. - In danger of back-to-back games with a potential blown lead, Vermont used a big ninth inning to get back in the win column against the North Shore Navigators with an 8-1 victory at Fraser Field.

The Basics

Score: Vermont 8 - North Shore 1

Records: Vermont (17-6) | North Shore (9-14)

Location: Lynn, Ma..| Fraser Field

Rapid Recap

Vermont struck first for the third straight game with an RBI single from Casey Bishop in the top of the second.

Brennan Norton scored the second run of the day on a bases-loaded double-play RBI from Pierce Bauerle in the sixth inning.

North Shore cut the deficit in half in the eighth off the back of three straight singles.

Vermont exploded for six runs in the top of the ninth to secure an 8-1 victory after Max Simpson retired all three batters in the bottom of the inning.

Game Notes

WP: Andrew Luczak (2-0) | LP: Ryan Buckler (1-2) | Sv:

Vermont scored five runs for the first time in six games, dating back to a 5-0 victory over Valley on June 28.

The only extra-base hit of the day came in the top of the ninth from Tyler Ganus, who replaced an injured Nic Notarangelo in the fourth inning.

DM Jefferson stole two bases for the second consecutive game back from injury, moving him to nine on the season.

Both the eight and nine-hole hitters for Vermont, Casey Bishop and Nathan Waugh, reached base three times.

Up Next

Vermont heads back home to take on the Keene Swamp Bats in a matchup with the two top teams in the North Division. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be watched live on the NECBL Network.

