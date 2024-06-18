Vermont Uses Hot Start to Propel Itself to a Third Straight Win

June 18, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release







DANBURY, Ct.. - The Vermont Mountaineers won their third straight game and second in a week over the Danbury Westerners, 12-8, at Rogers Parks..

The Basics

Score: Vermont - 14, Danbury - 8

Records: Danbury (2-10) | Vermont (8-3)

Location: Danbury, Ct. | Rogers Park

Rapid Recap

Josiah Ragsdale got the party started with a leadoff home run, and Vermont would add eight more runs over the first two and a half innings to jump to an early 9-0 lead.

Danbury showed their resiliency yet again, putting up six runs in the bottom of the third, including back-to-back home runs by Joe Stella and Ryan Preisano to make it 9-6.

Two unearned runs would come across for the Westerners in the bottom of the fourth to make it a one-run game.

The Mountaineers would outscore the Westerners 5-0 over the last five innings, including two two-run blasts from Max Jensen and Sam Angelo to secure the 14-8 win.

Game Notes

WP: Brendan Adams (2-1) | LP: Michael Szturma (0-3) | Sv:

Josiah Ragsdale extended his hitting streak to seven games, as has not been hitless in any game this season.

Max Jensen extended his hitting streak to nine games, and has two homers in his last three games.

The top three in the batting order for Vermont (Ragsdale, Angelo, Jensen), went 8-16 with 3 HR and _ RBIs

Up Next

The Mountaineers head back home to Montpelier Recreation field to take on the North Adams SteepleCats with Ben Alekson on the mound. First pitch from Rogers Park is set for 6:30 p.m.

