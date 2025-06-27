Hernandez, Pudvar Star in Vermont's 5-4 Win Over Valley

June 27, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers' Jaylen Hernandez and Kameron Hartenstein on game night

Lefty Oliver Pudvar got the start and recorded another scoreless outing. He allowed three hits and punched out two in 3.1 innings of work.

Vermont broke through in the third with a two-out double from Joey Baran. He stole third and advanced home on a throwing error from the catcher to score the game's first run.

Hernandez led off the fourth with a single and advanced to second on a groundout. He came home on Addison Ainsworth's RBI single to left field to make it 2-0.

Foster Apple worked a leadoff walk in the fifth to set up Sam Gates'single to score Apple. Vermont led 3-0.

Four hits, an error and a sacrifice fly scored four for the Blue Sox to take the lead in the sixth.

Gates walked and stole second to start the seventh as Hernandez went deep over the right field fence. He gave Vermont a 5-4 lead that they held all the way through.

Oliver Ellison made his Mountaineer debut in the ninth and picked off a runner to record the final out for the save.

Game Notes

WP: Jack Rollo (1-1) | LP: Riley Williams (1-1) | SV: Oliver Ellison (1)

Pudvar is still yet to allow a run this season. He has made four appearances and thrown 11 innings. The UConn product has struck out 13 batters and allowed just six hits.

Gates extended his hitting streak to six games.

Hernandez notched his third homer of the season. He leads the team.

Hernandez has a three-game hitting streak.

Thomas Schreck has reached base safely in all four games he has started in.

Ainsworth has reached base in all seven games he has appeared in. He has hits in six of the seven games.

Ryan VanDeWater got five huge outs to set up Jayson Torres and Ellison for the final four outs. The trio out of the bullpen recorded nine outs and allowed only three base runners in the final three innings.

Pagano went 2-for-5 with a double.

Apple worked two walks.

Baran went 2-for-4.

Up Next

Vermont will head home for a date with Mystic 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Montpelier Recreation Field on NECBL+.

