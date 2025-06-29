Ocean State and Vermont Split Doubleheader and Season Series Sunday Evening

June 29, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release







*MONTPELIER, Vt. - Ocean State and Vermont split the doubleheader and the season series Sunday evening.

The Waves took game one 8-1, and the Mountaineers got the split with a 5-2 win in game two.

The Basics

Game One Score: Vermont 1, Ocean State 8

Game Two Score: Ocean State 2, Vermont 5

Records: Ocean State 10-10, Vermont 7-12

Location: Montpelier Recreation Field

Game One Rapid Recap

Ocean State's Matthew Brinker mashed a double in the first and a two-run homer in the third to put the Waves on top 3-0.

The Mountaineers had base runners in six of seven innings, but they came up empty until the fifth. Foster Apple scored after a leadoff base hit to make it 5-1.

The Waves notched ten hits in six innings as they scored five runs between innings three and five.

The Ocean State pitching staff limited Vermont to two hits and six base runners in game one.

Game Two Rapid Recap

Adam Martin got the start and pitched the best game of the season for the Vermont pitching staff. He tossed six innings of scoreless work before a two-run homer in the seventh. He finished with 6.0 innings pitched on four hits, two runs, a walk and four strikeouts.

Vermont plated four in the first inning on five hits and an error. Jaylen Hernandez doubled to lead off the inning. Jack Rollo, Conlan Daniel, Braeden Smith and Joey Pagano singled to jump the Mountaineers out to a 4-0 lead.

David Alvarez's RBI triple in the third scored Pagano to make it 5-0.

Brinker's second homer of the doubleheader made it 5-2, but Jayson Torres struck out three-straight batters to record the save.

Game Notes

Game 1: WP: Bryce McKnight (1-0) | LP: Ryan Brown (1-2)

Game 2: WP: Adam Martin (2-0) | LP: Teague Broadhead (0-1) | SV: Jayson Torres (2)

Hernandez had three hits and two stolen bags in game two. He has 15 steals this season.

Hernandez, Daniel and Alex Brazer reached in both games.

Pagano had three hits in game two, all singles.

Rollo notched two hits in game two.

Torres topped at 96 on the radar gun in his three strikeout save.

Up Next

Vermont gets Monday off and will travel to Upper Valley to face the Nighthawks for the second of six games in the season series. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Maxfield Sports Complex on NECBL+.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from June 29, 2025

Ocean State and Vermont Split Doubleheader and Season Series Sunday Evening - Vermont Mountaineers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.