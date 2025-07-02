Keene Tops Vermont 16-2 Behind Three Homers in First Two Innings

July 2, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release







MONTPELIER, Vt. - Keene knocked three balls out of the park in the first two innings en route to a 16-2 victory over Vermont Wednesday night at the Rec.

The Basics

Score: Keene 16, Vermont 4

Records: Keene 17-6, Vermont 8-12

Location: Montpelier Recreation Field

Rapid Recap

A two-run home run from Ripken Reese put Keene on top 2-0.

Keene scored six in the second. They were led by back-to-back jacks from Reese and Xavier Perez.

A Braeden Smith leadoff walk in the second set up Foster Apple's RBI single.

Keene tacked on three more in the third inning to make it 11-1.

Conlan Daniel singled to center with one out in the third. Joey Pagano drove him home from third on a sacrifice fly.

The SwampBats scored three in the sixth and two in the eighth.

Sam Gates' one-out walk and stolen base allowed him to score to make it 14-3.

Apple and Smith both pitched as position players on the mound. They both struck out a batter each.

David Alvarez notched an RBI single off of Todd Kniebbe in the ninth. It was the first earned run of the season for Kniebbe.

Game Notes

WP: Kian Vorster (1-1) | LP: Ethan Nowak (0-1)

Apple went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two walks. He reached all four times and tossed a scoreless 1.2 innings with only one hit allowed.

Catcher Dominic Camera made his first start for the Mountaineers. He had a double and reached via a hit by pitch before scoring in the ninth.

Ethan Nowak and Jerek Hobb made their first pitching appearances in the green and white. They combined for four innings of work. They allowed 12 hits and 11 runs. Hobb struck out five and walked four.

Keene has outscored Vermont 37-16 in the first three games of the series.

Up Next

The Mountaineers will march in the parade on Thursday before facing Upper Valley twice in a doubleheader at home on Friday.







