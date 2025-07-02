Mainers Split Doubleheader with North Adams

July 2, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Sanford Mainers News Release







SANFORD, Maine - The Sanford Mainers split today's doubleheader with the North Adams SteepleCats. The Mainers took game one 9-8 in walk-off fashion, while North Adams rebounded in game two for a 7-4 win. After the twinbill the Mainers sit at 8-13, and North Adams still find themselves in last place in the North at 5-14.

Game One: Sanford won a back and forth contest in game one, 9-8 after a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh from Blake Schaaf (Wake Forest). Schaaf came to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs, and was able to find the right-center field gap to seal the game.

The game showed no shortage of offense, both teams had their season-high in hits. The SteepleCats had 11 hits while Sanford had 15. The Mainers got on the board in the first inning on a solo homer from Dom Tozzi (Coastal Carolina) in his summer debut. Tozzi also had an RBI double and a single to cap off a three hit performance.

The Mainers bats were hot throughout the afternoon, Brendan Sencaj (Bentley) had three hits as well including a single in the bottom of the seventh. Sencaj would be the one to touch home on the walk-off.

On the mound Drew Smith (UConn) earned the win after a scoreless inning of work in the seventh.

Game Two: The Mainers got right back to it in game two. After taking advantage of some miscues from North Adams, and a two-run single from Brennan Hudson (Georgia), Sanford had a 4-0 going into the second.

Nathan Teague (Vanderbilt) got his first start of the summer. The righty tossed three innings of shutout ball while allowing just one hit and striking out four. The game took a turn for the worse for Sanford in the fourth. Mainers pitching walked five, and North Adams got timely hits to produce seven runs in the fourth inning.

The SteepleCats bullpen was able to step up and keep the Mainers off the board the rest of the game to come away with a 7-4 win.

Sanford hits the road for a 6:30 start at Keene tomorrow for Independence Eve festivities at Alumni Field.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.