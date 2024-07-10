Vermont Uses Four-Run First Inning Against Sanford To Stay Afloat The Top Of The North Division

July 10, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release







SANFORD, Me.. - Vermont never looked back from a four-run first inning and secured their third win over Sanford to stay atop the North Division with a 6-2 win.

The Basics

Score: Vermont 6 - Sanford 2

Records: Vermont (18-8) | Sanford (14-15)

Location: Sanford, Me.| Goodall Park

Rapid Recap

After loading the bases with nobody out, Brennan Norton delivered a bases-clearing triple to make it 3-0 in the first, and Casey Bishop drove in the fourth run on a single to make it 4-0.

The two best pitching staffs in the NECBL dueled it out, going scoreless from the second to the seventh.

Sanford cut the lead in half after a sacrifice fly from Devan Bade and an RBI single with two outs from Evin Sullivan.

The Mountaineers would return the favor with two runs of their own in the top of the ninth, and that score would hold for a 6-2 final.

Game Notes

WP: Brandon Adams (3-2) | LP: Clay Robbins (1-4) | Sv:

Sanford has scored two runs in every single game against Vermont this season.

Sanford was held hitless until the bottom of the fifth.

Vermont scored more than five runs for just the second time since June 26th.

Vermont has stranded 46 runners on base in the last four games.

Tyler Ganus extended his on-base streak to eight games

Up Next

Vermont heads home for a double header against Ocean State at Montpelier Recreation Field. First pitch is set for 4:00 p.m. and can be watched live on the NECBL.

• Discuss this story on the New England Collegiate Baseball League message board...





New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from July 10, 2024

Vermont Uses Four-Run First Inning Against Sanford To Stay Afloat The Top Of The North Division - Vermont Mountaineers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.