Vermont Ties Program-Record with Ninth Win in a Row

June 28, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)
Vermont Mountaineers News Release
HOLYOKE, Ma- The Vermont Mountaineers tied a program record with their ninth consecutive win, shutting out the Valley Blue Sox 5-0 at Mackenzie Stadium.
The Basics
Score: Vermont - 5, Valley - 0
Records: Valley (9-8) | Vermont (14-3)
Location: Holyoke, Ma. | Mackenzie Stadium
Rapid Recap
Vermont struck first thanks to a Beau Root triple and Lucas Manning RBI single followed by a Max Jensen sacrifice fly to make it 2-0
The Mountaineers loaded the bases in the seventh but could not get a run across.
Vermont got some much-needed insurance in the ninth inning by plating three runs to make it 5-0.
Valley loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth, but a fly out to Josiah Ragsdale ended the threat and the game.
Game Notes
WP: Kyle Carozza (1-0) | LP: Darin Kuskie (1-1) | Sv:
Vermont's ninth-straight win ties a record set back in 2016 and 2022 for most wins in a row by the Mountaineers.
Josiah Ragsdale's extended his on-base streak to 12 games
Max Jensen extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a single.
Vermont has back-to-back shutouts, and three in the last four games.
Mike O'Connor extended his hitting streak to nine games.
Logan Hugo extended his hitting streak to 12 games.
Up Next
The Mountaineers get a day off after the double-header vs. Martha's Vineyard was rescheduled for July 22. The Mountaineers will head on the road for a double-header against Upper Valley on Sunday. First pitch is set for 4:00 pm on the NECBL Network.
