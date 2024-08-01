Vermont Takes Series Lead with 11-1 Victory over the Sharks

MONTPELIER, Vt. - The number one seed Vermont Mountaineers took a commanding series lead in the 2024 NECBL Quarterfinals against the Martha's Vineyard Sharks, 11-1, at Montpelier Recreation Field. This was a rematch of the 2022 NECBL Finals.

The Basics

Score : #1 Vermont 11 - #8 Martha's Vineyard 1

Records: Martha's Vineyard (0-1) | Vermont (1-0)

Location: Montpelier, Vt. | Montpelier Recreation Field

2024 NECBL Quarterfinals: Vermont leads the series 1-0 in a best of three series.

Rapid Recap

The Sharks struck first as Tryston Mccladdie reached on an error, moved up on a single and came around on a two-out single by Scott Seeker.

Vermont answered right back. Tyler Ganus doubled down the right field line, advanced to third on a wild pitch. After a walk to Josiah Ragsdale, Johnny Luetzow grounded out, scoring Ganus and allowing Ragsdale to move up to second. A two-out double by Brennan Hyde made it 2-1.

Nick Falter ran into some trouble with two outs. He hit a batter and gave up a double down the left field line. He stranded both with a flyout to foul territory in left field.

Vermont added three more runs in the second. Johnny Knox led off the inning with a single, before moving to second on a groundout. Casey Bishop doubled to push him across. Ganus reached on an infield single, putting runners on the corners. Bishop scored on a Ragsdale double, before Ganus scored on another Luetzow groundout to make it 5-1.

Falter ran into a bit of trouble in the third, but got his third and fourth strikeouts of the game to keep the Sharks held to nothing.

Brian Young put up zeros in the bottom of the third, striking out the first two hitters and getting a flyout.

Andrew Mannelly continued his late surge with a leadoff home run in the fourth inning to make it 6-1. Vermont added three more to take a commanding 10-1 lead.

Joshua Keevan came in the sixth inning and continued where Falter left off, retiring the first seven hitters he faced, while the defense retired nine in a row. He gave up a one-out single in the top of the eighth inning.

Game Notes

Game 1: WP: Nick Falter (1-0) | LP: Brian Young (0-1) |

Josiah Ragsdale extended his on-base streak with a walk in the first inning.

Falter picked up his first win of the postseason and fifth overall in the summer in five strong innings. He struck out six hitters and allowed just one unearned run.

Joshua Keevan came in relief in the sixth inning and retired the first seven batters he faced. He gave up one hit, zero runs, and had three strikeouts.

Vermont improved to 9-7 when giving up the first run of the game this season.

All Vermont batters reached basse. Tyler Ganus led the offense with four hits (double, three singles) and scored twice. Josiah Ragsdale also scored twice and had two singles.

The Sharks left 11 runners on base and struckout 11 times.

Up Next

Both teams square off in game two of the 2024 NECBL Quarterfinals from the Shark Tank on Friday, August 1. First pitch in Oaks Bluff is set for 7:05 p.m. The game can be watched online on the NECBL Network.

