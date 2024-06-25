Vermont Picks up Seventh Straight Win off of Pitching Prowess in 5-2 Victory over Sanford
June 25, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)
Vermont Mountaineers News Release
SANFORD, Me - The Vermont Mountaineers extended their win streak to seven games with a 5-2 win over the Sanford Mainers at Goodall Park.
The Basics
Score: Vermont - 5, Sanford - 2
Records: Sanford (9-8) | Vermont (12-3)
Location: Sanford, Me. | Goodall Park
Rapid Recap
A throwing error from Johnny Knox allowed the first run of the game to belong to Sanford as Devan Kodali crossed home to make it 1-0.
The Mountaineers responded with five unanswered runs, including a home run from Nathan Waugh to make it 5-1.
The Mainers loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth with no outs, but could only push across one run to make it 5-2, and that's how the game ended.
Game Notes
WP: Nick Falter (2-0) | LP: Josh Kopetski (1-1) | Sv: Nate Isler (2)
Josiah Ragsdale's hitting streak came to an end, but his on-base streak moved to 11 games.
Max Jensen extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a single
Vermont has only given up five runs in the last three games combined.
Up Next
The Mountaineers return to Recreation Field for a home contest against the Upper Valley Nighthawks. Game two of the Governors Cup Series is set to start at 6:30 p.m. The game is sponsored by the National Life Group with postgame fireworks following the conclusion. You can watch online on the NECBL Network.
