Vermont Picks up Seventh Straight Win off of Pitching Prowess in 5-2 Victory over Sanford

June 25, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release







SANFORD, Me - The Vermont Mountaineers extended their win streak to seven games with a 5-2 win over the Sanford Mainers at Goodall Park.

The Basics

Score: Vermont - 5, Sanford - 2

Records: Sanford (9-8) | Vermont (12-3)

Location: Sanford, Me. | Goodall Park

Rapid Recap

A throwing error from Johnny Knox allowed the first run of the game to belong to Sanford as Devan Kodali crossed home to make it 1-0.

The Mountaineers responded with five unanswered runs, including a home run from Nathan Waugh to make it 5-1.

The Mainers loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth with no outs, but could only push across one run to make it 5-2, and that's how the game ended.

Game Notes

WP: Nick Falter (2-0) | LP: Josh Kopetski (1-1) | Sv: Nate Isler (2)

Josiah Ragsdale's hitting streak came to an end, but his on-base streak moved to 11 games.

Max Jensen extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a single

Vermont has only given up five runs in the last three games combined.

Up Next

The Mountaineers return to Recreation Field for a home contest against the Upper Valley Nighthawks. Game two of the Governors Cup Series is set to start at 6:30 p.m. The game is sponsored by the National Life Group with postgame fireworks following the conclusion. You can watch online on the NECBL Network.

