Vermont Needs Extra Innings to Take Down Bristol, Wins Fifth Straight Game

June 21, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release







BRISTOL, Conn. - The Vermont Mountaineers won their fifth game in a row in 10 innings thanks to an extra-innings outburst, 7-3, at Muzzy Field.

The Basics

Score: Vermont - 7, Bristol - 3

Records: Bristol (8-5) | Vermont (10-3)

Location: Bristol, Conn. | Muzzy Field

Rapid Recap

Vermont took the lead off an error in the top of the second to make it 1-0.

Bristol would take the lead off a wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the fifth to make it 2-1.

An RBI single from Braxton Meguiar tied things up in the top of the sixth.

Vermont took the lead off a wild pitch in the top of the ninth, but Bristol tied it up off a balk from Max Moss.

Vermont exploded for four runs in the top of the tenth inning, and Moss closed the door in a bases-loaded jam to secure the 7-3 victory.

Game Notes

WP: Max Moss (1-0) | LP: Landon White (0-1) | Sv:

Josiah Ragsdale extended his hitting streak to nine games.

Max Jensen extended his hitting streak to 11 games with two doubles and two singles

Vermont became the fastest team this season to eclipse 100 runs scored.

Bristol was held hitless until the bottom of the eighth inning, and finished the game with jusst two hits.

Up Next

The Mountaineers return to Recreation Field for a home contest against the North Shore Navigators. It will be the first-ever game at the Rec that will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN +. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

For continuing coverage of the Vermont Mountaineers, bookmark thevermontmountaineers.com and follow the Mountaineers on X, Instagram, Facebook, and on TikTok.

