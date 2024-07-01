Vermont Gets Back in the Win Column with 4-3 Thriller over Mystic

July 1, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release







MONPELIER, Vt- In what was a historic night in state capitol with the Vermont Mountaineers' first-ever broadcast on ESPN Plus, the green and white squeaked out a 4-3 win over the Mystic Schooners to win their NECBL-best 15th win.

The Basics

Score: Mystic 3 - Vermont 4

Records: Mystic (10-11) | Vermont (15-5)

Location: Montpelier, Vt.| Montpelier Recreation Field

Rapid Recap

Mystic struck first with a two-out triple by Cody Miller, who came around to score on an errant throw to third to give the guests a 1-0 lead.

Vermont responded right back with a three-run bottom of the first, thanks to an RBI double from Max Jensen and an RBI single from Carlos Martinez.

Tyler Cox sent a long ball over the left field wall to make it 4-1 in the bottom of the second.

The two pitching staffs worked their magic through eight innings, allowing no runs as the game headed to the top of the ninth.

Mystic threatened after a home run from Cody Miller and the bases loaded with nobody out, but LJ Keevan got three outs and surrendered just one run off a sacrifice fly to secure the 4-3 victory.

Game Notes

WP: Nick Falter (3-0) | LP: Connor Harris (3-1) | Sv: Joshua Keevan (1)

Josiah Ragsdale continued his on-base streak to 15 games, reaching base in every game he's played so far.

Nick Falter picked up his team-best third victory, with another no earned run performance.

Mystic had four errors, three of which came from Cheeky De La Cruz.

Vermont has scored just 14 runs in the last four games, averaging a tad over three runs a game.

Up Next

Vermont takes a day off, before heading back to Alumni Field for the second time this season to take on the Keene SwampBats. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and you can watch it exclusively on ESPN Plus.

