Vermont Drops Third Consecutive Game at Home and Trail Governor's Cup 3-2

July 9, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release







MONTPELIER, Vt. - Five runs was all it took for Upper Valley to take Game 5 of the Governor's Cup, and put Vermont's backs against the wall with a 5-3 victory and a 3-2 series lead.

Governors Cup Series tied at two wins each. UV leads 3-2

Box Score

The Basics

Score: Vermont 3 - Upper Valley 5

Records: Vermont (17-8) | Upper Valley (12-13)

Location: Montpelier, Vt.| Montpelier Recreation Field

Rapid Recap

Upper Valley scored three runs in the second inning off of a bases-loaded walk and a two-RBI double from Trey Christman.

A solo shot from DJ Pacheco in the third extended the lead to 4-0.

Vermont cut the deficit in half off an RBI double from Beau Root followed by a single from Brennan Norton.

Upper Valley earned a crucial insurance run from Trey Christman with an RBI groundout.

Blake Hooks surrendered a walk but nothing more in the ninth to secure the 5-3 victory.

Game Notes

WP: Halton Hardy (3-1) | LP: Reed Interdonato (2-1) | Sv: Blake Hooks (2)

DJ Pacheco hit his third home run against Vermont this season in five games.

Upper Valley was held hitless after the third inning until the top of the ninth.

Vermont has scored more than five runs just once since June 26th.

Vermont has stranded 35 runners on base in the last three games.

Tyler Ganus extended his on-base streak to seven games and Beau Root extended his on-base streak to 8 games.

Up Next

Vermont heads to Sanford, Maine to take on the Mainers from Goodall Park. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be watched live on the NECBL Network.

For continuing coverage of the Vermont Mountaineers, bookmark thevermontmountaineers.com and follow the Mountaineers on X, Instagram, Facebook, and on TikTok.

• Discuss this story on the New England Collegiate Baseball League message board...





New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from July 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.