Vermont Clinches Playoff Berth and Ninth Win in a Row with an Exclamation Point

July 23, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers celebrate win

MONTPELIER, Vt - The Vermont Mountaineers clinched a playoff spot and won their ninth game in a row in dramatic fashion with an eight run bottom of the ninth inning, to walk off the Bristol Blues 9-8.

The Basics

Score : Vermont 9 Bristol 8

Records: Bristol (20-17) | Vermont (26-8)

Location: Montpelier, Vt. | Montpelier Recreation Field

Rapid Recap:

Bristol's offense struck first in the second inning. A leadoff walk and a double put runners in scoring position. Beck Milner belted a two-run double to right field to give the Blues a 2-0 lead.

After being held without a hit through the first three innings, Beau Root hit a moonshot over the right field wall to cut the lead in half.

Vermont looked to even the score in the sixth. However, Aydin Wright was stranded at third base.

The Blues tacked on another run in the sixth to regain a two-run edge. With the hit and run play on, Gavin Greger drove in Skye Selinsky all the way from first with a double down the right field line.

Bristol threatened with a pair of runners on in the seventh with one out, but Aiden Krupp struckout the first two hitters he faced in relief to keep Vermont within two runs.

Vermont had the tying runs on base with no outs in the home half of the seventh after back-to-back singles. Three straight outs, including an inning-ending strikeout cut the rally short.

The Blues scored three more runs in the eighth and two in the ninth inning to build an 8-1 lead. Vermont stranded two runners in scoring position in the home half.

Carlos Martinez blasted his third home run of the season over the right field fence to make it 8-2 in the bottom of the ninth. The Mountaineers made it interesting as two runs were walked in and DM Jefferson hit a two-run double down the left field line to make it 8-6 and bring the winning run to the plate. After Martinez was hit with a 2-0 pitch to load the bases, Andrew Mannelly cleared the bases with a ball that hit the top of the wall

Game Notes

WP: Joseph Voli (1-0) | LP: Carson Renner (0-3) |

Miller led the Bristol offense with a pair of RBI doubles, while driving in four runs on the night.

Vermont was held to just four hits going into the ninth inning.

Carlos Martinez hit his third home run of the season while driving in his 20th run while Root's blast was his second of the season and 13th run driven in.

DM Jefferson extended his on-base to 14 games with a two-out double in the ninth inning.

Violi picked up his first win of the summer after throwing just one pitch.

It was the largest come-back of the season and first ninth inning comeback

It was Mannelly's first multi-hit game of the season and drove in his first runs of the season with the game-winning double.

Up Next

The Mountaineers are back in action tomorrow against the North Adams SteepleCats at Recreation Field. There will be postgame fireworks as well. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be watched on the NECBL Broadcast Network.

