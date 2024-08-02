Vermont and Martha's Vineyard Game Suspended Due to Fog; to be Resumed on Saturday in Martha's Vineyard

August 2, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

(, Credit: Theo Braddock, Digital Media/Photography Intern)

OAKS BLUFF, Mass. - Game two of the 2024 NECBL Quarterfinals between the No. 1 seed Vermont Mountaineers and the No. 8 seed Martha's Vineyard Sharks had play suspended in the top of the second inning on Friday night with the Vineyard ahead 4-2 due to fog. The game will be resumed on Saturday, August 3 at 4:30 p.m. in the top of the second inning with Josiah Ragsdale on second base at the Shark Tank. If Vermont wins, the series is over. If Vermont loses, game three will be played at Montpelier Recreation FIeld at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 4.

The Basics

Score : #1 Vermont 2 - #8 Martha's Vineyard 4-Top 2, 2 outs

Records: Martha's Vineyard (0-1) | Vermont (1-0)

Location: Oaks Bluff, Mass. | Shark Tank

2024 NECBL Quarterfinals: Vermont leads the best of three series 1-0

Rapid Recap

Vermont jumped out to an early 2-0 lead right off the bat. The visitors loaded the bases and Johnny Luetzow drove in his third and fourth runs of the postseason with a double. However the bases were loaded.

The Vineyard answered right back and took the lead in the home half of the first. They took advantage of two errors and had three hits to take a 4-2 lead.

Vermont looked to rally in the second. After two quick outs, Josiah Ragsdale doubled, bringing the tying run to the plate in Tyler Cox before the fog delay started.

