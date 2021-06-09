Vermilion County Bobcats Select 10 Players in SPHL Expansion Draft

The Vermilion County Bobcats of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) have officially selected 10 players in the 2021 Expansion Draft.

Players selected to the Bobcats were left unprotected by their returning team and therefore eligible for the draft pool.

Players selected by Vermilion County were:

Anthony Collins, RW (Birmingham) - 8-year ECHL veteran. Scored four goals and seven assists in 22 games for the Bulls last season.

Nathan Bruyere, D (Evansville) - Invited to Evansville's 2020-2021 training camp, recorded 13 goals and 13 assists in 46 games for Pensacola in 2018-2019. 70 career SPHL points in 139 games.

Tim Kielich, C (Fayetteville) - Scored seven goals and added 14 assists in 46 games for Fayetteville in 2019-2020.

Kyle Rhodes, D (Huntsville) - Played 21 games for Huntsville last season, scoring 10 points (3g, 7a) and posting a +5 rating. Also has 62 games of ECHL experience.

Brendan van Riemsdyk, LW (Knoxville) - Scored five goals and added six assists in 16 games with the Ice Bears last season. Youngest of the van Riemsdyk brothers- James (PHI), Trevor (WSH).

Jason Tackett, LW (Macon) - Finished second among rookies in scoring (10-22-32) despite playing 15 fewer games; led all players in points per game (1.45) and all rookies in assists, game-winning goals (tied) and power play goals.

Marcel Godbout, RW (Pensacola) - Played nine games for Pensacola last season, posting 3-1- 4 totals with two power play goals. Graduated from D1 Sacred Heart University in 2021.

Zach White, C (Peoria) - Recorded 13 points (6g, 7a) in 17 games for Carolina (FPHL) last season. Scored 49 goals in 93 games at Curry College.

Thomas Proudlock, G (Quad City) - Invited to Quad City's 2020-2021 training camp; played 2019-2020 with UM-Dearborn where he was named ACHA First Team, finishing with 19-5-3 record, 2.07 goals-against average and .931 save percentage.

Joe Molinaro, C (Roanoke) - Signed by Roanoke from SUNY-Oswego prior to suspension of 2019-2020 season, but did not play; scored four goals and added 10 assists in 24 games his senior season.

About the Vermilion County Bobcats

The Vermilion County Bobcats are entering their first season of operation in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). They are based out of historic David S. Palmer Arena in Danville, Illinois, which has housed professional and/or junior hockey dating back to 1981. Fans can follow @VCBobcats on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for important updates on the team or visit vcbobcats.com.

