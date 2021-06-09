SPHL Announces Bobcats' Expansion Draft Selections

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Wednesday announced the results of the expansion draft held for the new Vermillion County franchise.

All players not named to a returning team's protected list were eligible for the draft pool and Vermillion County selected one player from each team.

Players selected by Vermillion County were:

Anthony Collins, RW (Birmingham) - Scored four goals and added seven assists in 22 games for the Bulls last season

Nathan Bruyere, D (Evansville) - Invited to Evansville's 2020-2021 training camp, recorded 13 goals and 13 assists in 46 games for Pensacola in 2018-2019

Tim Kielich, C (Fayetteville) - Scored seven goals and added 14 assists in 46 games for Fayetteville in 2019- 2020

Kyle Rhodes, D (Huntsville) - Played 21 games for Huntsville last season, scoring 10 points (3g, 7a), adding 27 penalty minutes and posting a +5 rating

Brendan van Riemsdyk, LW (Knoxville) - Scored five goals and added six assists in 16 games with the Ice Bears last season

Jason Tackett, LW (Macon) - Finished second among rookies in scoring (10-22-32) despite playing 15 fewer games; led all players in points per game (1.45) and all rookies in assists, game-winning goals (tied) and power play goals.

Marcel Godbout, RW (Pensacola) - Played nine games for Pensacola last season, posting 3-1-4 totals with two power play goals

Zach White, C (Peoria) - Recorded 13 points (6g, 7a) in 17 games for Carolina (FPHL) last season

Thomas Proudlock, G (Quad City) - Invited to Quad City's 2020-2021 training camp; played 2019-2020 with UM-Dearborn where he was named ACHA First Team, finishing with 19-5-3 record, 2.07 goals-against average and .931 save percentage

Joe Molinaro, C (Roanoke) - Signed by Roanoke from SUNY-Oswego prior to suspension of 2019-2020 sea- son, but did not play; scored four goals and added 10 assists in 24 games his senior season

