Velocity Return From Road Trip to Host Hailstorm in Jägermeister Cup

August 12, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







After earning a 2-2 draw and a 1-0 victory during its latest regular season road trip, Spokane Velocity FC returns home for a Jägermeister Cup match against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC at 7 p.m. Tuesday inside ONE Spokane Stadium.

Head coach Leigh Veidman and his team hold a 1-3-2 record in group play, placing them in fourth in the West Group standings. Meanwhile, the Hailstorm are unbeaten with a 4-0-2 record and are positioned atop the regional table.

While Velocity are no longer eligible to win the West Group, the club can still qualify for the knockout round via the Wild Card spot. The fourth playoff bid is awarded to the non-group winner with the most goals scored in group play.

Spokane and Northern Colorado have met twice across all competitions this season, with Velocity taking a 1-0 victory on March 23 and the Hailstorm winning 3-1 on June 29.

Since the commencement of the Jägermeister Cup in late April, Northern Colorado has emerged as one of USL League One's most prolific scoring clubs. The Hailstorm lead the cup with 3.0 goals, 8.7 shots on target and 6.3 accurate crosses per match, as well as 25 big chances and 168 touches in the opposition's box.

Northern Colorado right back Bruno Rendon leads the competition with six goals scored. The 24-year-old's most recent Jägermeister goal came in the 21st minute of his club's last match against Velocity.

Rendon was named to USL League One's Team of the Week for week 16 after scoring in the 31st minute of Northern Colorado's 3-1 regular season victory over the Richmond Kickers on Aug. 3.

While Rendon has often been the finisher of the Hailstorm's chances, striker Ethan Hoard has also been a valuable contributor in the attacking unit. Hoard has a league-best four assists in cup action, while also producing four goals and creating five big chances.

On Velocity's side, the scoring responsibilities have been more spread out during the Jägermeister Cup. The only player for Spokane with multiple goals in group play is midfielder Luis Gil, who has three.

The 30-year-old captain has arguably been the club's most consistent offensive weapon, tallying eight goals and four assists across all competitions this season.

Gil was one of five Velocity players selected to USL League One's Team of the Week for week 16, joining teammates Andre Lewis, Josh Dolling, Derek Waldeck and Camron Miller.

Although Velocity have an outside shot at securing a wild card spot in the knockout round, Tuesday night's match also provides a chance for the club to pull off an upset and continue building momentum before resuming regular season action.

The match will also celebrate Hometown Heroes with a police helicopter flyover and a police vehicle at the stadium for fans to explore.

