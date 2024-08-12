Independence Announce Time Change for August 24th Match

August 12, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Independence announced today the home match on Saturday, August 24 against Central Valley Fuego FC will now kick off at 6:00 p.m. at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

It is Back to School Night presented by Great Clips. There will be a school supply drive benefiting Classroom Central.

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE: The Independence face Forward Madison FC on the road on Wednesday, August 14 at 8:00 p.m. The match can be streamed on ESPN+.

