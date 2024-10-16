Velocity FC to Host First-Ever Season Ticket Member Event

October 16, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane Velocity FC is hosting an event to celebrate the inaugural 2024 Season Ticket Members on Sunday, October 20 at the Davenport Grand Hotel from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

We are celebrating the Season Ticket Members who helped make this inaugural season a success. Velocity FC players and coaching staff will be in attendance signing autographs, taking photos, and engaging with the community. The club will also launch a new Velocity apparel collection and offer merchandise in the team store at 25% off.

Here is the itinerary for this opportunity:

4-7 p.m: Opportunity to gather b-roll of the Velocity FC players/coaches and community interaction. Individual interviews with ownership, front office, or players available upon request.

5 p.m: Program featuring club ownership, Coach Leigh Veidman, and Team Captain Luis Gil.

5:30 p.m (approximately): Players seated for autographs.

Spokane Velocity FC Season Ticket Member Party

Davenport Grand Hotel

Sunday, October 20

4 - 7 p.m.

