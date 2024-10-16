Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs One Knoxville SC

October 16, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC is gearing up for their last regular season home match against One Knoxville SC at Breese Stevens Field on Saturday, October 19th! Currently positioned second in the standings, Forward Madison is fighting to solidify a top-four playoff spot in order to host a match on their home field. With the stakes higher than ever, every goal and every play will be pivotal. Don't miss out on being a part of the excitement!

THIS SEASON AGAINST ONE KNOXVILLE SC

This year, Forward Madison FC and One Knoxville SC have faced off in three fiercely contested matches. The first meeting on May 25th during the Jägermeister Cup saw FMFC secure a 1-0 victory, setting a strong tone for the rivalry. However, One Knoxville SC responded in the second matchup on June 29th, handing FMFC a 2-0 loss. The most recent clash on October 1st ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw, leaving both teams hungry for more. As the season draws to a close, the upcoming showdown promises to be another thrilling chapter in this back-and-forth series.

'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP

In a thrilling showdown at Breese Stevens Field, Forward Madison FC secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, continuing their dominance over their southern rivals this season. The win bolstered the 'Mingos' strong position in the standings as they look to finish the regular season on a high.

Chattanooga entered the game with a defensive approach, getting eleven men behind the ball and making it difficult for Madison to break them down. Coach Matt Glaeser acknowledged the challenge, praising both sides: "I thought Chattanooga came in... really been tough to break down... credit to them, they're fighting for a playoff spot, so it was a really tough game."

An early chance in the 11th minute saw a flurry of attempts, with a header from Devin Boyce saved by Chattanooga's goalkeeper, followed by another blocked shot from Juan Galindrez. Christian Chaney also tested Chattanooga's defense with a shot in the 17th minute, but it was well saved.

The breakthrough for Madison came in the second half. In the 52nd minute, Aiden Mesias pounced on a loose ball in the box, striking it with his left foot into the center of the goal to give the home side a 1-0 lead. The energy at Breese Stevens Field surged as the 'Mingos looked to build on their advantage.

Chattanooga, however, was not ready to back down. The Red Wolves pushed forward, and in the 66th minute, Ropapa Mensah leveled the score with a close-range header, assisted by a pinpoint cross from Lucas Coutinho. The goal sparked a more aggressive push from Chattanooga, as they sought to flip the game in their favor. Despite conceding a goal they "weren't happy with," as Glaeser noted, the impact of the substitutes once again made the difference. "Credit to the substitutes.. it's been a trend that I really like about this team," Glaeser added, highlighting the depth and contributions from the bench.

In the 90th minute, Garrett McLaughlin was fouled inside the box by Chattanooga's Michael Knapp, awarding Forward Madison a crucial penalty. Christian Chaney stepped up confidently and coolly slotted the ball into the bottom right corner, sending the fans into a frenzy and securing a 2-1 lead for the 'Mingos.

Despite a grueling 13 minutes of added time, which saw yellow cards handed to Cherif Dieye and Devin Boyce, Forward Madison's defense held firm. Chattanooga pressed, with notable attempts from Mayele Malango and Pedro Hernandez, but Bernd Schipmann was solid in goal, making key saves to preserve the win.

The victory gives Forward Madison three vital points and extends their unbeaten streak against Chattanooga to four matches this season. With one more regular season home game remaining, Forward Madison will look to carry this momentum into the final stretch as they aim for a strong playoff push.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

With the last regular season home match ahead, here are some key factors to consider as Forward Madison FC prepares to face One Knoxville SC:

Dictate the tempo and rhythm of the game through possession: By controlling possession, Forward Madison FC can control the pace of the match, forcing One Knoxville to chase the ball.

React quickly & control transitional moments: Quick reactions in transitional phases-whether moving from defense to attack or vice versa-will be crucial. Swift counterattacks can exploit One Knoxville's defensive gaps, while quick recovery after losing the ball will prevent them from launching their own counters.

Defending well at set pieces, especially corners and wide free kicks: Set pieces are high-risk moments that often lead to goals. Tight marking, strong aerial duels, and organized positioning will be essential to avoid conceding from corners or wide free kicks, areas where One Knoxville may look to capitalize.

NEXT MATCH

Next up, Forward Madison FC will be playing away against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC on Saturday, October 26th. The match starts at 9:00pm CT, doors to the watch party open at 8:00pm. Drinks will be available for purchase at the Forward Club bar. RSVP to the watch party here.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvKNX

Saturday, October 19th, 2024

6:00pm CT Kickoff

Breese Stevens Field - Madison, Wisconsin

FOLLOW LIVE

Streaming Video: ESPN+

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

Stats: MADvKNX Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL LEAGUE ONE RECORDS

MAD: 10-2-8

KNX: 8-5-6

