Velocity FC Resumes Jägermeister Cup, Visits Union Omaha

June 12, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

It seemed everything went right for Spokane Velocity FC during its first encounter with Union Omaha in Jägermeister Cup group play.

The May 11 match saw Velocity rack up a season-high three goals to secure a 3-2 win over Omaha, including a stoppage time score from Javier Martín Gil that sent 4,523 fans into a frenzy at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Fast forward roughly one month and the teams are slated for a rematch on Thursday at 5 p.m. PST - this time at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska.

Velocity, which defeated C.D. Guadalajara U23 in an international friendly on June 2, hasn't faced a USL League One opponent since earning a draw against Greenville Triumph SC in a Jägermeister Cup match on May 25.

Without the friendly, Velocity would've had a 19-day break in its schedule. Head Coach Leigh Veidman was still grateful to have some time away from soccer.

"It's a mental break," Veidman said. "Everyone can relax, switch off from football. We've got a few injuries at the minute, so we get the bodies recovered from that and come back fresh and ready to go because we have a big first game in Omaha right away."

After three matches of group play, Velocity is second in the competition's West Group with a 1-0-2 record. Omaha is positioned last in the four-team division with a 0-1-2 mark.

Omaha's slow start to the Jägermeister Cup is surprising, given its first-place ranking in the USL League One regular season standings with a 5-1-1 record.

The club's last match ended in a 5-2 win on the road against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on June 5. Five different players scored for Omaha, which leads the league with 2.4 goals per match.

Midfielder Pedro Dolabella has anchored the scoring attack, contributing four goals and three assists in USL League One play. While his playing time has been limited in the Jägermeister Cup, he played 83 minutes and tallied a goal in Omaha's last meeting with Velocity.

Omaha's other goal against Spokane came from forward Missael Rodriguez, who has scored a team-high three goals in the Jägermeister Cup.

The match will be Velocity's first road battle since April 20, which saw the club notch a 2-0 victory over the Richmond Kickers in Virginia.

After traveling to Omaha, Velocity will return to Spokane and host Lexington Sporting Club on June 23 in USL League One action.

