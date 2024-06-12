Central Valley Fuego FC Sign Defender Gael Mabiala
June 12, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Central Valley Fuego FC News Release
FRESNO, CA - Central Valley Fuego FC is thrilled to announce the signing of French defender Gael Mabiala to the team. Originating from Saint-Etienne, France, Mabiala brings a wealth of experience and skill to the Central Valley Fuego FC roster.
Gael Mabiala has previously showcased his talent in the United States, notably with the USL Championship team Birmingham Legion FC. Before making his mark in the professional soccer scene, Mabiala had a remarkable college career with the UAB Blazers. During his time with the Blazers, Mabiala recorded an impressive 2533 minutes, showcasing his dedication, skill, and commitment to the sport.
Central Valley Fuego FC is pleased to welcome Gael Mabiala to the club, confident that his skills and dedication will be a valuable addition to the team.
