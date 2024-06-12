Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs Richmond Kickers

June 12, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Central Valley Fuego FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE:

Central Valley Fuego FC is set to return home after a demanding road trip for the USL Jagermeister Cup matches. Back on the home field, Fuego FC will resume their regular season campaign against the Richmond Kickers. The anticipation is high for this encounter, given the thrilling history between the two teams.

HISTORY VS. UNION OMAHA

Over the past six meetings, Central Valley Fuego FC has netted a total of 15 goals against the Richmond Kickers. The team has managed to secure one victory, with the remaining matches resulting in three draws and two losses. This competitive history suggests another closely contested match is on the horizon.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

The Fuego FC squad has been bolstered by the recent signing of striker Dembor Benson. Benson, a prolific forward from Honduras, is expected to make a significant impact. Fans will remember his impressive performance in the 2024 Open Cup, where he scored twice against Fuego FC while playing for El Farolito. His dynamic presence and goal-scoring ability will be pivotal as Fuego FC aims to secure a crucial home victory.

With the excitement of returning home and the introduction of a new offensive threat, Central Valley Fuego FC is geared up to deliver an electrifying performance. Don't miss this exciting clash as Fuego FC takes on the Richmond Kickers!

NEXT MATCH:

Central Valley Fuego FC will remain at home for their upcoming match against South Georgia Tormenta FC on June 29th. The game will kick off at 7:30 PM PT at Fresno State Soccer Stadium, featuring a Pride Night celebration.

SNAPSHOT: #CVvRIC

June 15, 2024

7:30 PM PT Kickoff

Fresno State Soccer Stadium - Fresno, CA

FOLLOW LIVE

Streaming Video: ESPN+

In-game updates: @cvfuego or @fuego_futbol

Stats: CVvRIC Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL LEAGUE ONE RECORDS

CV: 1-6-0

RIC: 2-4-2

