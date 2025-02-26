Velocity FC Bolsters Back Line With Defender Davíd Garcia

February 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Defender, Davíd Garcia, who scored two goals in 21 appearances with the Northern Colorado Hailstorm last season, is the latest addition to Spokane Velocity FC's backline.

Garcia, who hails from Mallorca, Spain, moved to the United States to play soccer at Florida International University, where he started as a freshman and logged nearly 5,000 minutes. During his senior season, he started all 20 matches and helped the Panthers win eight shutouts and make it to the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA tournament. He was named the American Conference Tournament's Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2022 and was named to the All-Conference Team all four years.

Garcia, 24, signed his first professional contract with North Carolina FC in 2023, starting 25 matches and helping the club win the USL League One Championship. He then signed with Hailstorm, starting 21 matches and helping the club win the Jägermeister Cup.

That history of winning made Garcia an appealing addition to Velocity's roster. "We are excited to add Davíd to the back line this year, he has shown incredible value over the past two years with Hailstorm in winning the Jägermeister Cup in 2024 and with North Carolina in winning the USL League One Championship in 2023," said Velocity head coach Leigh Veidman. "He brings a good balance of a defending-first mentality with quality on the ball but most importantly, a winning mentality and a real leader on the pitch."

His experience playing against Velocity last season - including Velocity's thrilling victory in the playoff quarterfinals - also made an impression.

"My goal is to win a championship again and I believe that Spokane is the best club in the league," Garcia said. "I'm excited about playing in front of our amazing fans and to make them proud. We will achieve big things together this year!"

