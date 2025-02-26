Union Omaha Signs Notre Dame Graduate Josh Ramsey on Loan

February 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha announced today the signing of defender Josh Ramsey on loan from Lexington SC, pending league and federation approval. The 22 year-old signed to Lexington late last month after a prolific career at the University of Notre Dame that also saw him graduate in three and a half years from the institution.

Ramsey came through the ranks of former U.S. Soccer Development Academy side Solar SC in his home state of Texas, before signing on with San Antonio FC's academy. Stints with them and FC Dallas' academy yielded a pair of youth international caps and a spot on the preliminary U.S. U17 World Cup roster. While at college, Ramsey would moonlight with a handful of USL League Two clubs, such as South Bend Lions and Nona FC.

"Josh is a hard working young player that stood out to us during a stellar collegiate career at Notre Dame. We're delighted to add him to the group as we take him on loan from Lexington for the season, and look forward to seeing how he integrates with our team," said Head Coach Dom Casciato.

Ramsey would be a four-year starter at Notre Dame, earning 78 starts as he led his team to a pair of College Cup appearances and the first ACC Tournament title in Fighting Irish history. Notre Dame allowed only two goals over an eight-match postseason run in his freshman season, once in which he helped his team not concede a goal from a corner kick the entire season. As a junior, his side allowed just 15 goals in 22 matches, the second fewest ever in a Notre Dame season. Lexington came calling for him right after he graduated, and now he looks to further his development here in Omaha.

Said Ramsey, "I'm really excited for this opportunity to play here in Omaha. I'm looking forward to continuing the success of this club and pushing for more hardware this year."

Name Pronunciation: [Josh RAM-see]

Position: Defender

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 190 lbs.

Date of Birth: 8/22/2002

Born: Plano, Texas

Previous Team: Lexington SC

Union Omaha's 2025 USL League One season kicks off at Greenville on Wednesday, March 12th, with their first home match falling on Saturday, May 10th against Portland Hearts of Pine. Season tickets and other ticket packages can be purchased here, or by calling the box office at 402-738-5100.

