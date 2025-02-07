Vegas Thrill vs. San Diego Mojo Match Notes

February 7, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

The first-place Vegas Thrill will be playing their ninth match of the season after recording back-to-back home wins against the Indy Ignite and Atlanta Vibe. The Thrill will match up against the San Diego Mojo for the first time this season and will look to extend its three- match winning streak.

- The San Diego Mojo enter this match following back-to-back losses against the Atlanta Vibe and the Grand Rapids Rise.

- Against the Vibe, setter DaYeong Lee notched her fifth double-double of the season with 34 assists and 17 digs.

- Middle blocker Ronika Stone co-led the team with 14 points, and outside hitter Kendra Dahlke recorded a team-high 13 kills.

- Against the Rise, Kendra Dahlke led the squad with 14 points on 12 kills, one block and one service ace. Maya Tabron tallied 12 points with 10 kills and two blocks, while also collecting six digs.

ATOP THE STANDINGS

The Vegas Thrill, 6-2, sit atop the league standings for the first time in franchise history after winning a franchise record three straight matches.

- The Thrill completed a two-match homestand where they defeated the Indy Ignite in a reverse sweep and the Atlanta Vibe in four sets, their first win against Atlanta in franchise history.

- Against the Vibe on Sunday, outside hitter Hannah Maddux's 16 kills, seven digs, two solo blocks and one assist on one assist. Charitie Luper put up nine kills, eight digs, while Alisha Childress tallied 41 assists and nine digs.

- Camryn Hannah posted another double-digit kill performance with 10 kills, five digs and two solo blocks.

