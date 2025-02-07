Atlanta Vibe Host Omaha Supernovas this Saturday

February 7, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (4-4) host the Omaha Supernovas (5-3) for the first time this season on Saturday, February 8th against Omaha Supernovas. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET, airing on YouTube.

Vibe vs. Supernovas

The Vibe meet the Supernovas for the second time this season, having the first match be the season opener on January 10th away at Omaha. After a five-set battle, the Supernovas took the win, defeating the Vibe 15-13 in the final set. Vibe players that led the team in January were opposite hitter Merritt Beason, who recorded 17 kills on the match, and libero Morgan Hentz, who collected 31 digs. Omaha is currently ranked second in the league standings, while the Vibe are fifth overall.

Atlanta's match notes can be found in this link. The Vibe will head on the road for their next match on February 13th, competing against Grand Rapids Rise for the second time this season. First serve is set for 7 p.m. EST.

