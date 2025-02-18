Vegas' Four-Match Winning Streak Snapped against the Columbus Fury in Four Sets

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Vegas Thrill (7-3) had their four-match winning streak snapped with a four-set loss (20-25, 20-25, 25-22, 21-25) against the Columbus Fury (2-8) on Monday night at Nationwide Arena. With the win, the Fury are now 3-2 all-time against the Thrill. Set 1 Columbus got off to a hot start as they led Vegas, 8-5, and went on a 3-0 run before the Thrill called a timeout. Vegas rookie middle blocker Morgan Stout stopped the run with her second kill of the set to cut the deficit to two. The Thrill went on a 3-0 run of themselves to tie the set, 8-8 With the score 12-11 Columbus, they went into the media timeout by going on a commanding 4-0 run to put themselves up 16-11.

Vegas put a stop to Columbus' momentum by notching the next three points off a handful of Fury errors, however, Columbus came through to win set one, 25-20. Columbus opposite hitter Izabella Rapacz led the team with six kills on 13 attacks, while setter Wilma Rivera and outside hitter Megan Courtney-Lush tallied five digs apiece.

Set 2 Vegas outside hitter Camryn Hannah put the Thrill up 4-3 with her fifth kill of the match and notched another kill for a 7-5 Vegas cushion. Columbus middle blocker Kaley Rammelsberg recorded four straight service aces to put the Fury ahead 10-7. Just like set one, the Fury went into the media timeout ahead with a 16-12 advantage.

The Thrill climbed their way back with a 3-0 run of cut the deficit to two, 18-16, but the Fury took care of business to collect a 25-25 set two victory. Vegas committed three service errors in the set and they out-hit Columbus .250 to .229. Columbus' Rapacz put together seven kills on two digs and Rivera posted 13 assists.

Set 3 The Thrill went on a 3-0 run to bump up their lead, 6-3, and stopped Columbus' 2-0 run to go up 7-5. Vegas outside hitter Allison Mayfield, who sat out the previous four matches, recorded her first kill of the match to put Vegas up 9-6. Columbus was then forced to use a timeout after the Thrill went on a 3-0 run to go up 10-6. Vegas would take their largest lead of the match with a 12-7 cushion. Mayfield came through once again with her fourth kill of the set to up Vegas up 19-13. Additionally, Layne Van Buskirk, who sat out the previous two matches, put the Thrill up 20-13 with her second block of the match.

Columbus went on a 3-0 run to cut the deficit to three, 20-17, and their run came to an end after a service error, followed by an attack error. With Vegas up 22-18, Columbus stormed back to make it a two-point deficit, 23-21. Hannah's 12th kill of the match and Charitie Luper's ninth kill of the match won Vegas set three, 25-22. Hannah tallied five kills, three digs and two solo blocks in set three to lead the charge. Mayfield posted seven digs on for kills.

Set 4 It was a back-and-forth fourth set with Columbus' Raina Terry collecting a trio of kills and a 7-5 lead. The Thrill went on a 3-0 run to take an 8-7 advantage and back-to-back blocks from Mayfield Van Buskirk. The back-and-forth affair continued with the score tied at 11-11. Hannah and Luper notched two straight kills to put Vegas up 13-11 followed by another Luper kill, her third of the set and 12th overall.

Van Buskirk posted her second kill of the match to put the Thrill ahead 18-16, but the Fury notched two straight points to tie the set, 18-18, forcing the Thrill to call a timeout. Columbus extend their run to 4-0 and upped the score to 20-18. Vegas couldn't stop Columbus' momentum and the Fury came out victorious in set five, 25-21.

Key Stats The Fury were paced by Rapacz's 19 kills, seven digs and three blocks on 51 total attacks. Furthermore, Courtney-Lush garnered 13 digs, 11 kills, six assists and one block, while Rivera posted 45 assists and 12 digs. Terry tacked on 15 kills, eight digs, one assist and one block. Rammelsberg added five service aces, including four straight, with seven kills and a pair of digs.

The Thrill were led by Luper's third double-double of the season with 14 kills, 12 digs and one block. Hannah added 14 kills of her own with seven digs, two service aces and one block. Alisha Childress collected her seventh double-double of the season with 40 assists and a team-high 13 digs. Libero Mary Shrill captured a season-high 12 digs and added a trio of assists.

NEXT FOR THE THRILL: The Thrill will remain on the road where they will face the Orlando Valkyries on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. ET.

