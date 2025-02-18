Atlanta's Edmond Garners Latest PVF Weekly Accolade

After helping the Atlanta Vibe to 2-0 week, outside hitter Leah Edmond has been named the Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week presented by Franklin Sports.

Edmond opened play on February 13 with four service aces, 43 attacks and 10 digs as the Vibe took down the Grand Rapids Rise in four sets, before turning in a 29-point effort against Indy in a 3-2 victory on Sunday. Edmond finished the match with 60 attacks, 25 kills and 14 digs against the Ignite and finished the week with 23 aces on the season, which ties her for the No. 2 spot in PVF history. This is her second career league weekly honor and first this season.

Edmond and the Vibe will visit Indy on Thursday, February 20 and Columbus on Sunday, February 23 in week seven of PVF action. In between those outings, Edmond will also participate in the PVF All-Star Match on Saturday, February 22, which will air live on CBS at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Edmond will receive a Kendra Scott Volleyball Pendant Necklace in white mother-of-pearl. The award is part of PVF's partnership with Kendra Scott to advance a mutually shared goal of empowering girls and young women and supporting organizations with that same mission.

