Vanderbilt vs. Belmont Baseball Game Time Changed to Noon at First Horizon Park

NASHVILLE - In conjunction with the Vanderbilt Commodores and Belmont Bruins, the Nashville Sounds and First Horizon Park announced today a game time change for the nonconference tilt between the two schools on Tuesday, March 22. Due to impending weather in the Middle Tennessee area, the game will now start at Noon instead of 6:00 p.m.

Due to staffing issues presented by the late schedule change, the game will be played without fans at First Horizon Park. Fans that wish to watch the game in-person can watch from Third and Home located at 919 3rd Ave. N.

Media members are welcome to cover the game at First Horizon Park with an official Vanderbilt or Belmont credential.

Fans that purchased ticket(s) online for the March 22 game will be automatically refunded within 48 hours. Fans that purchased ticket(s) at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office or via phone will be contacted by a Sounds ticket representative to either exchange their ticket(s) for the March 29 Vanderbilt vs. Lipscomb game at First Horizon Park or receive a full refund.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2022 season are on sale now. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5 at 6:35 p.m. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

