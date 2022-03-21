Indians Season Opener Two Weeks Away

March 21, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - With spring in full swing, the Indianapolis Indians today announced upcoming promotions for their first homestand from Tuesday, April 5 through Sunday, April 10 against the Omaha Storm Chasers. The opener will kick off the club's 120th season in operation.

Tuesday, April 5 - Opening Night presented by AES Indiana and Sun King Brewery Enjoy a pregame Bike to the Ballpark from Sun King's downtown location to Victory Field along with a 60- Degree Weather Guarantee courtesy of Fox59. If the temperature is below 60 degrees at first pitch, all fans in attendance will receive a ticket to another April home game of their choice. The first of 15 firework shows for the season concludes Opening Night.

Gates open at 6 PM with first pitch at 7:05 PM.

Wednesday, April 6 - Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial Take the afternoon off and cut away to Victory Field for a Wednesday Day Game.

Gates open at 12:30 PM for the 1:35 PM start.

Thursday, April 7 - Thirsty Thursday' presented by Sun King Brewery and Circle City Night

The best drink specials happen on Thirsty Thursday'Â¢ at Victory Field. Quench your thirst with $2 Pepsi fountain drinks, $3 domestic drafts and $5 premium and craft drafts. DJ Nicolas Rage will perform pregame on the home dugout, and on the field, the Indians will represent the 317 for the first Circle City Night of the season by wearing Circle City jerseys.

Exclusive to Circle City Nights, the Indians partnered with local retailer, The Shop Indy, to bring fans the Circle City t-shirt collection. These limited-edition shirts are only available to fans who purchase a special t-shirt package. Further, the Indians partnered with Penn & Beech - Indy's local candle company - to bring four baseball-inspired scents into fans' own homes.

Gates open at 6 PM ahead of first pitch at 7:05 PM.

Friday, April 8 - Bark in the Park presented by Noah's Animal Hospital and PetSuites Three barks and you're outta here! Bring your four-legged fan to the ballpark and enjoy the game from the right and center field lawn. Fans must purchase the dog ticket package in advance, which guarantees one (1) giveaway item for the pup. This is the first of five Bark in the Parks for the season, but dog ticket packages are limited.

Gates open at 6 PM for the 7:05 PM first pitch.

Saturday, April 9 - STEAM Night presented by Indiana Union Construction Industry and School Fundraising Night presented by Citizens Energy Group and IUPUI Victory Field becomes Central Indiana's largest classroom on STEAM Night. From 5-8 PM, local companies will demonstrate how their products are used in careers covering science, technology, engineering, art and math. Raise money for your school and win great prizes through the Indians' school fundraising program.

Gates open at 5 PM with first pitch set for 6:35 PM.

Sunday, April 10 - Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Aquafina and Meijer Wrap up the season's first homestand with a Kids Eat Free Sunday as all children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and bottle of water with price of admission. In addition, the first 500 Knot Hole Kids Club members will receive a set of agility discs at the Standings & Lineup Board courtesy of Riley Children's Health. KHKC members can also run the bases after the game.

Gates open at 12:30 PM before first pitch at 1:35 PM.

Single-game tickets are available along with season tickets, mini plans, group and premium reservations.

For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 21, 2022

Indians Season Opener Two Weeks Away - Indianapolis Indians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.