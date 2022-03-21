Kornberg to Call Pair of Marlins Spring Training Games

March 21, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations and radio play-by-play voice Scott Kornberg will join the Miami Marlins for a pair of Spring Training broadcasts in advance of the 2022 season.

Kornberg will broadcast the Marlins' Grapefruit League games at the St. Louis Cardinals (1:05 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22) and at the New York Mets (6:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 24). He will join Kyle Sielaff of the Marlins Radio Network for the webcasts that fans can hear on www.marlins.com, www.mlb.com and the MLB At Bat app.

The 2022 season will mark Kornberg's third season with Jacksonville and eighth in professional baseball. In addition to his broadcast duties, as the Jumbo Shrimp's Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations, he serves year-round in the club's front office as the primary contact for the media, helps manage the Jumbo Shrimp's presence and coverage on a variety of platforms and sells and services season ticket holders and group guests.

Prior to joining the Jumbo Shrimp, Kornberg served as the football and men's basketball broadcaster at Western Illinois University from 2014-18 and the lead voice of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (High-A, Chicago Cubs) from 2016-18, a stint during which he was honored as the 2017 Carolina League co-Broadcaster of the Year. He also enjoyed time with the Quad Cities River Bandits (Low-A, Houston Astros) in 2014 and Winston-Salem Dash (High-A, Chicago White Sox) in 2015.

A native of Belle Mead, N.J., Kornberg is a 2013 graduate of the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. During the baseball offseason, he works as a gameday member of the Jacksonville Jaguars' public relations team and fills in as both a play-by-play broadcaster and public address announcer for select Jacksonville University and University of North Florida games.

The Jumbo Shrimp will begin the 2022 season by hosting the Worcester Red Sox at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5 at 121 Financial Ballpark. Season tickets, mini plans, and group outings for the 2022 season are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 for more information.

