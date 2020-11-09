NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Vancouver Canadians Cancel Remaining Trivia Nights

November 9, 2020 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release

In cooperation with the recent announcement of orders from BC's Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, the Vancouver Canadians will postpone the remaining Trivia Nights #AtTheNat.

Each table for the Trivia Nights scheduled on November 12th, 19th or 26th will be contacted by a Canadians staff member to share further updates.

Any questions or concerns regarding Trivia Nights, please call 604 872 5232.

With the latest increases in COVID-19 cases within the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Valley health regions, the Vancouver Canadians will be doing our part to decrease the spread of COVID-19 by limiting the amount of staff in our Front Office during office hours Monday-Friday, requiring all staff and visitors to complete COVID-19 questionnaires and temperature checks prior to entering the facility.

For those fans that have ordered C's branded masks or magnets and have requested pick-up at the stadium, we are happy to package up your order for shipment. Branded masks are still available at this time for $15 each with partial proceeds benefiting the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation.

To find information about COVID-19, how to protect yourself, your family and your community click HERE to refer to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

