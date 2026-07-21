Van Rise FC Weekly

Published on July 20, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







STORYLINES

SEASON DEFINING HOMESTEAD?: Rise FC come back home to Swangard Stadium in confident form after back-to-back road wins. A 4-2 victory over Calgary on July 11 was followed up with a statement 3-0 win over AFC Toronto, where Rise FC scored all three goals in a stunning 12 minute period at the start of the match, all but sealing the three points within the first quarter of the match. That victory put Rise FC right back into the playoff places in third. The good form comes at the perfect time too, with Rise FC about to embark on a four-game homestand that could prove crucial for the race to the playoffs. With the crowd behind them and the confidence high, these home games could be the difference for Rise FC heading into the second half of the season.

KEEPING THAT PLAYOFF PLACE: Up first for Rise FC is a date with fellow coastal rival Halifax Tides FC on Saturday, July 25. Both teams are just two points apart in their battle to secure top four, meaning this match has massive implications for the table. Luckily for Rise FC, they are yet to lose in their last seven matchups with Tides FC, having won four and drawn three. This match will not only be the first time this season that Rise FC host the Nova Scotian side, but it's the first time in over a year that Rise FC will face them at home, having last faced hosted their Eastern-most opposition on May 21, 2025. With both sides sitting so close in the table, it'll all be about the performance across 90 minutes in front of a roaring Swangard crowd.

MONTREAL DOGFIGHT: Next Wednesday, July 29 will see the return of a fan-favourite theme match, Bark at the Park. Up against Montreal Roses FC, Rise FC will want to be paws-itively locked in with hundreds of furry fans barking their support for the team. With Roses FC second in the table, it may appear to be a 'ruff' match for Rise FC, but they will no doubt be chasing that victory with fur-ocious intent. Fans interested to attend with their dogs can purchase a puppy pass alongside their ticket through Ticketmaster.ca. Additional information can be found at vanrisefc.com/theme-matches.







Northern Super League Stories from July 20, 2026

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