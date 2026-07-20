NSL Week 13: Vancouver Rises over Toronto

Published on July 20, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL) News Release







Week 13 doubled down.

Ottawa, Montréal, and Vancouver are riding a wave of momentum, with all three teams picking up back-to-back victories to keep their winning streaks alive. Vancouver's win was especially big, launching the Rise from 5th to 3rd place in the standings and proving that they're eager to defend their 2025 NSL Champions title. The question now is: can they dethrone the league leaders in the upcoming weeks?

Last Week's Matches:

Ottawa extended their win streak to 4 games, securing a big home victory over Halifax

Montréal is on a 3-game win streak, dominating Calgary on the road and striking early with first-half goals to take control of the match

Vancouver snatched 2 wins in a row, delivering a dominant performance in windy Toronto with 3 quick goals in the opening stages of the match

Last Week's Matches

Ottawa Rapid FC vs. Halifax Tides FC

Thursday, July 16, 2026

2 - 1

TD Place (Ottawa, ON)

Ottawa and Halifax served up an entertaining first half with both sides creating chances. Halifax came close on several occasions, but Melissa Dagenais was sharp in goal for Ottawa. The breakthrough came five minutes before halftime when Delaney Baie Pridham fired it home for her eighth goal of the season to give Ottawa a 1 - 0 lead heading into the break.

The second half exploded into life immediately. In the 54th minute, Sadie Waite thundered in an absolute rocket of a volley from outside the box to make it 2 - 0 for Ottawa - a stunning strike that left everyone speechless. Halifax refused to go quietly though, with Cho So-hyun pulling off a brilliant finish right into the corner of the net to get the Tides on the scoreboard. Ottawa held firm despite Halifax's best efforts and claimed a hard-fought 2 - 1 win.

Calgary Wild FC vs. Montréal Roses FC

Friday, July 17, 2026

0 - 2

McMahon Stadium (Calgary, AB)

MontreÃÂal controlled the first half, pressing Calgary right off the bat. In the 28th minute, a dangerous corner from MontreÃÂal created chaos in the box, allowing Lucy Cappadona to fire home the loose ball to give the Roses a 1 - 0 lead. Just four minutes later, MontreÃÂal struck again off another corner kick play, with Hailey Whitaker heading the ball home and doubling the lead to 2 - 0. Calgary had a few promising moments of their own, but Anna Karpenko came up with some key saves to keep the Wild off the scoresheet heading into the break.

Calgary came out with plenty of energy in the second half and threw everything they had at MontreÃÂal. With Serita Thurton causing problems down the attack, they created several dangerous chances and came close on a few occasions, but were unable to convert. MontreÃÂal's defence was hard to beat and Karpenko continued to make big stops whenever she was called upon. Despite Calgary's late push, the Roses stood strong to secure a 2 - 0 win.

AFC Toronto vs. Vancouver Rise FC

Saturday, July 18, 2026

0 - 3

York Lions Stadium (Toronto, ON)

Vancouver couldn't have asked for a better start, coming out flying and putting Toronto under pressure from the opening whistle. It took just two minutes for Anna Bout to finish off a slick passing sequence and make it 1 - 0 for Vancouver. The Rise kept their foot on the gas. In the 8th minute, Jessica De Filippo powered home a header from a perfectly placed ball from Quinn to double the lead. Vancouver's Tori Tumeth then got in on the action, heading in a corner in the 11th minute for her first NSL goal. Vancouver dominated the opening 45 minutes, outshooting Toronto and going into halftime with a commanding 3 - 0 advantage.

AFC Toronto showed more fight after the break and created a handful of promising chances, but Morgan McAslan stood tall between the posts to preserve the clean sheet. Vancouver continued to create dangerous opportunities of their own, forcing Sierra Cota-Yarde into several big saves, but neither side could add to the score. After an explosive first half, the Rise comfortably saw out the match to claim a 3 - 0 win on the road.







Northern Super League Stories from July 20, 2026

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