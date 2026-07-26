Rise FC Fall to Narrow 1-0 Defeat to Halifax Tides FC

Published on July 25, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







BURNABY, BC - It was a tough Saturday afternoon for Vancouver Rise FC, as an own-goal sealed a 1-0 defeat to Halifax Tides FC at Swangard Stadium, despite a late flurry of chances.

Rise FC had to do some early defending as Tides FC started the game strong. 'Keeper Morgan McAslan made some smart saves in the opening minutes, keeping the scoreline level.

Rise FC started to get some momentum after 10 minutes, with Anaïs Oularbi putting a dangerous free-kick cross into the box and Jessica De Filippo almost turning it in if not for a extended heel from Tides FC 'keeper Anika Toth.

Tori Tumeth had a half-chance five minutes later, as a corner-kick routine saw Quinn curl a cross towards the back post for the defender, but the angle proved too tight as her header went into the hands of Toth.

Camila Reyes had a look on goal not long after from a free kick just on the edge of the box, but her shot took a deflection off the wall and behind for a corner kick. Around the 25th minute, the midfielder had another chance as a ball popped up for her at the edge of the area, but her left-footed half-volley curled up and over the crossbar.

Both sides kept probing and prodding at each others defences as the half wore on, with both teams keeping firm.

Jaime Perrault almost forced an own goal near the end of the half, after a slick team move found her on the right side of the box. The winger beat her marker and drilled a cross into the penalty area, but it was cleared just over the crossbar by a Tides FC defender.

The referee then brought the first half to a close, with the match locked at a stalemate.

Halftime did see inaugural NSL Champion Mariah Lee be celebrated, as the forward announced her retirement earlier this week to pursue a career in law at NYU.

The second half saw Rise FC come out with purpose, as De Filippo almost flicked home a cross from Anna Bout, with the headed effort skimming just past the near post.

Unfortunately for De Filippo, she got the last touch after a Tides FC cross from a corner kick was whipped in, re-directing it into her own net to give the visiting side the lead.

Rise FC kept battling after falling behind, with the team piling players forward in search of that equalizer.

Substitute Racquel Partovi tested Toth in the 80th minute, cutting inside from the left and curling an effort towards the top corner, forcing the Tides FC 'keeper into a big save.

Right at the death, Partovi had a diving shot go agonizingly past the post and soon after, De Filippo headed a ball into the sidenetting.

In the end, despite Rise FC coming ever so close on multiple occasions, they just didn't get the rub of the green as Tides FC came away with all three points.

Rise FC have a quick turnaround as they host Montreal Roses FC on Wednesday, July 29th. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. PT. Fans can grab tickets at vanrisefc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS Referee: Niko Jecanski

Scoring Summary 53' - HFX - Jessica De Filippo (own goal)

Stats Possession: VAN 57% - HFX 43% Shots: VAN 8 - HFX 12

Shots on Goal: VAN 2 - HFX 5 Saves: VAN 5 - HFX 2 Fouls: VAN 11 - HFX 11 Offsides: VAN 1 - HFX 2 Corners: VAN 7 - HFX 6

Cautions 63' - HFX - Karima Lemire 78' - VAN - Racquel Partovi

Vancouver Rise FC 13.Morgan McAslan; 18.Yuka Okamoto(12.Jaylyn Wright HT), 6.Tori Tumeth, 45.Myla Ewasiuk; 28.Jaime Perrault, 5.Quinn©ïøÃ¯Â¿Â½ (7.Nikki Stanton 61'), 10.Camila Reyes (33.Racquel Partov 73'), 14.Anna Bout; 11.Jessica De Filippo, 23.Maithe Lopez, 26.Anais Oularbi (24.Josie Longhurst 61')

Substitutes not used

1.Kirstin Tynan, 31.Jessica Wulf, 9.Mariah Lee, 17.Audrey Francois

Halifax Tides FC 12.Anika Toth; 44.Julianne Vallerand, 2.Naya Cardoza, 16.Addy Weichers, 3.Sheyenne Allen; 7.Julie Pedersen, 8.Cho So-Hyun (4.Julia Benati 79'), 6.Karima Lemire (14.Sarah Taylor 68'); 98.Stella Downing, 30.Jordyn Rhodes (33.Tiffany Cameron), 32.Sydney Kennedy (10.Kat Jordan 68')

Substituted not used 13.Samantha St. Croix, 5.Annika Leslie, 21.Synne Fredriksen Moe, 28.Éva Frémaux







Northern Super League Stories from July 25, 2026

Rise FC Fall to Narrow 1-0 Defeat to Halifax Tides FC - Vancouver Rise FC

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