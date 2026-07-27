Vancouver Rise FC Sign Canadian Forward Alex Lamontagne

Published on July 27, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release









Vancouver Rise FC forward Alex Lamontagne

(Vancouver Rise FC) Vancouver Rise FC forward Alex Lamontagne(Vancouver Rise FC)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Rise FC announced on Monday the signing of Canadian international forward Alex Lamontagne.

"Alex is a fantastic addition to our squad, and we are really excited to add another experienced Canadian profile into the team," said Rise FC Sporting Director Stephanie Labbé. "Alex fits in well with her attacking mindset and confidence on the ball as well as her gritty, physical presence defensively. She brings a strong off pitch personality to the team and is committed to connect with our fans and community to continue to grow Vancouver Rise FC."

Lamontagne, 29, is an experienced forward joining from French side AS Saint-Étienne. The Toronto, Ontario native played 53 times for Saint-Étienne since 2023, scoring six goals and registering four assists.

Prior to joining Saint-Étienne, Lamontagne lit it up for fellow French team Rodez AF, scoring 28 goals and registering five assists in three seasons, including a standout debut in 2020 where the striker scored four goals in her first match, as well as a prolific 2021 season that saw her score 15 goals in 22 matches. Originally, she began her spell in France in 2018 when she played for FC Fleury 91 for one season, scoring two goals and registering two assists.

"I am very excited to be signing with Vancouver Rise FC," said Lamontagne. "A new city, new chapter and being home makes this so exciting. The staff, front office, and the team have all been so welcoming. I can't wait to get started and do everything I can to make the fans proud and entertained. I'm ready to represent Rise FC and am grateful to wear the badge."

Before starting her professional career, Lamontagne had a fruitful college career, where she scored 10 goals and registered eight assists in her four years playing for Syracuse University. The forward also played in League1 Ontario in the summers between school years, including a memorable debut season for Durham United FA in 2015, where she finished second in the scoring charts with 18 goals. Lamontagne also had two stints playing for Calgary Foothills in 2018 and 2019.

"We are looking very much forward to welcoming Alex [Lamontagne] to Vancouver Rise FC," said Rise FC Head Coach Anja Heiner-Møller. "She is an aggressive and forward-minded player that comes with several years of professional experience from abroad and will be a good fit to our style of play."

At the international level, Lamontagne made her Canada senior national team debut at the 2017 Algarve Women's Cup on March 3 against Russia, coming on as a substitute, before making her first start three days later against Portugal. She also helped Canada's U-20 national team win a silver medal at the 2015 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship, registering three assists, and was part of the U-20 roster for the 2016 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Alex Lamontagne

Pronunciation: Alex La-mon-TANG

Position: Forward

Height: 5-07

Date of Birth: July 27, 1996 in Richmond Hill, Ontario

Hometown: Whitby, Ontario

Citizenship: Canadian

Status: Domestic

Previous Clubs: AS Saint-Étienne (FRA), Rodez AF (FRA), FC Fleury 91 (FRA)

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