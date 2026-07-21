Vancouver Rise FC Academy to Face Nottingham Forest Women in Kamloops International Cup

Published on July 21, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Rise FC Academy are set to face Nottingham Forest Women in the 2026 Kamloops International Cup (KIC) this coming Saturday, July 25. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. PT at Hillside Stadium, with more information available at kamloopsinternationalcup.com.

"The opportunity to play against Nottingham Forest is an exciting experience for our Academy players," said Rise FC Academy Sporting Director Chris Cerroni. "Facing a professional club from England provides a unique challenge, valuable learning opportunities, and another step in their development. We're looking forward to embracing the occasion and enjoying the experience together."

Nottingham Forest Women are an ambitious side in Women's Super League 2 (WSL 2), who have already ascended through England's ranks with eyes on promotion to the top level Women's Super League (WSL). The club features Canadian national team forward Deanne Rose, as well as senior international players for Australia, Ghana, Ireland, Jamaica, Wales, and youth internationals from Sweden.

The Kamloops International Cup is an annual showcase hosted by Kamloops United Football Club, the City of Kamloops, and Tourism Kamloops that brings in international teams to face local British Columbian sides. This year's edition will be the first time KIC welcomes a professional first team in Nottingham Forest Women. The event will run from July 25 to August 1 and will see five matches across both men's and women's divisions, alongside three community youth camps led by visiting and competing clubs.

Vancouver Rise FC Academy will be one of four women's teams to participate in the 2026 Kamloops International Cup, alongside Kamloops United FC Women, BC Premier League (BCPL) Selects and England's Nottingham Forest Women. The English team will face all three other teams as they prepare for their upcoming WSL 2 season.

"Providing our players with opportunities to compete against strong and varied opposition is an important part of their development," said Rise FC Academy interim head coach Esteban Mora. "Facing Nottingham Forest will challenge our players in new ways, expose them to the demands of senior football and provide a valuable experience as they continue progressing toward the Rise FC first team."

Three men's teams will also participate in this year's tournament in Kamloops United FC Men, Cavalry FC U21s and BC Premier League (BCPL) Selects.

Full schedule:

July 25 - Nottingham Forest Women vs. Vancouver Rise FC Academy

July 26 - Cavalry FC U-21 vs. Kamloops United FC Men

July 28 - Nottingham Forest Women vs. BC Premier League Selects Women

July 29 - Cavalry FC U-21 vs. BC Premier League Selects Men

Aug. 1 - Nottingham Forest Women vs. Kamloops United FC Women







Northern Super League Stories from July 21, 2026

Vancouver Rise FC Academy to Face Nottingham Forest Women in Kamloops International Cup - Vancouver Rise FC

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