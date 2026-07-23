Vancouver Rise FC Welcome National Bank as Founding Front-Of-Kit Partner

Published on July 23, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Rise FC announced on Thursday that National Bank has joined Rise FC as the club's Official Financial Institution and Founding Front-of-Kit Partner.

National Bank joins the defending Northern Super League (NSL) champions on a deal running through the end of the 2027 season. The partnership will feature on both the After Dark and Sunshine jerseys, and debut this coming Saturday, July 25 when the team takes on Halifax Tides FC at Swangard Stadium. National Bank will also be included on Rise FC retail jerseys, beginning today at shop.vanrisefc.com.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with National Bank, one of the largest financial institutions in Canada," said Aditi Bhatt, Rise FC Interim President. "Our shared values of teamwork and community make this a natural fit, and perhaps most importantly our mutual belief in the future. Adding the Vancouver Rise FC Academy to this partnership is a signal that together we can be leaders in the brightest days ahead for what soccer can become in our country."

In addition to the first team, National Bank will be on Vancouver Rise FC Academy kits, supporting the growth of women's professional soccer from grassroots through to the professional level. As the premier women's academy program in Canada, the Rise FC Academy recently won the 2026 British Columbia Premier League (BCPL) championship, a record fourth title for the program in the league's first five seasons, in additional to two Inter-Provincial national titles. Rise FC Academy will debut their sponsored jerseys this coming Saturday, July 25 in a marquee international friendly against England's Nottingham Forest Women at the Kamloops International Cup.

"National Bank is proud to partner with Vancouver Rise FC and support the growth of women's professional soccer in Canada," added Haleh Alexander, Regional Vice President & Head of Private Banking 1859 for British Columbia. "Through this partnership, including our support for the Rise FC Academy, we are happy to help create opportunities for the next generation of athletes while strengthening our connection with the communities we serve. We look forward to standing alongside Vancouver Rise FC, its players and fans as the club continues to build momentum on and off the pitch."

National Bank will carry forward the youth movement as the match sponsor for Student Night on September 19, just in time for back to school.

Join National Bank and secure your Vancouver Rise FC jersey online, or at the next home match this coming Saturday, July 25 at Swangard Stadium.

Visit vanrisefc.com for the latest news, schedule, and ticket information.







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