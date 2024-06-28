Valour FC Signs Forward Loic Kwemi and Midfielder Safwane Mlah

June 28, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Valour FC News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - Valour FC today announce that the club has signed forward Loic Kwemi and midfielder Safwane Mlah from CS Saint-Laurent of Lique1 Quebec

Kwemi, 27, is a Cameroonian-Canadian scorer who had 17 goals last season in Quebec and 19 goals the season before that. He was named Canada Soccer's Male Futsal Player of year in 2022.

Mlah, 22, stood out in the 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship and had eight goals in CS Saint-Laurent's championship season last year. He was named Canada Soccer Futsal Player of the Year for 2023.

Statement from Valour FC General Manager and Head Coach Phil Dos Santos:

"We had the chance to see both players in their Canadian Championship run with CS St-Laurent and what surprised us the most was their ability to compete over three matches during 90 minutes with consistency and intensity, always creating problems against two very good teams.

I want to highlight the work done by CS St-Laurent and their coach Nicholas Razzaghi. Having the chance to see them perform during their run in the Canadian Championship made our decision easier, it just gave us more references and certainty that Loïc and Safwane were ready for the next level. CS St-Laurent has been first-class through this process, their goal was clearly to see those players, and potentially others, take the next step in their careers."

Valour is coming off a solid 1-0 win over York United FC Thursday night and is next in action on July 7 at Princess Auto Stadium against Cavalry FC.

