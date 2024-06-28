Wanderers Hosting Third Annual New Canadians Match Presented by Walmart Canada

June 28, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC News Release







Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers are hosting New Canadians Night, presented by Walmart Canada, at the Wanderers Grounds when they host Cavalry FC on Monday, July 1 (4 p.m. kickoff).

The Wanderers have collaborated with Walmart Canada to send over 700 new Canadians to the match through community organizations Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia (ISANS) and YMCA Halifax/Dartmouth. This is the third annual New Canadians Night Match for the Wanderers, and the second year working with Walmart Canada to make it possible for more newcomers to Nova Scotia to attend their first-ever Halifax Wanderers match.

"Making new Canadian customers and associates feel welcome in our local communities is a top priority for all of our Walmart stores," said Tom Flaim, Regional Vice President, Walmart Canada. "Walmart Canada is proud to once again collaborate with the Halifax Wanderers to celebrate new Canadians by coming together to enjoy one of the country's most international sports."

Tickets are selling fast for the match, which this year falls on Canada Day. The public can purchase tickets.

"Our New Canadians Match is an embodiment of how Halifax sits at the intersection of the old and the new, and we couldn't be more proud to celebrate our new Canadians on Canada Day with the support of Walmart Canada!" Wanderers President and Founder Derek Martin said. "Since the 1800s, The Wanderers Grounds has been a place for the community to gather and celebrate sport and today, we are proud to be a part of revitalizing that tradition while welcoming our new residents of a rapidly evolving and growing Halifax to enjoy the World's Game together."

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.