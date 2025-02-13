Valour FC Sign Portuguese Midfielder Bruno Figueiredo

February 13, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Valour FC News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - Valour FC today announced the signing of Portuguese midfielder Bruno Figueiredo to a contract guaranteed for 2025 with an option for 2026.

A native of Lisbon, Portugal, Figueiredo, 25, is a product of the youth academy of Portuguese Benfica, who has made 46 appearances, scored five goals and added two assists between Liga 3, the third tier in Portugal's soccer league system, and the Taça de Portugal, the premier annual knockout tournament in domestic Portuguese club soccer, since 2022.

The midfielder will now continue his career with Valour in Winnipeg, marking his first time playing outside of his home country, as the team continues to put the finishing touches on its roster ahead of the start of the 2025 Canadian Premier League campaign in April.

"Bruno adds quality to our midfield" said Phillip Dos Santos, Head Coach and General Manager, Valour FC. "I had the chance to watch him live and was impressed with his energy, combativeness and abilities on and off the ball. He's a real box to box player .He was an off season priority for us. We are happy we got it through the line."

While Figueiredo is now playing across the globe in Winnipeg, he finds himself among Portuguese teammates such as Xavier Venâncio, whose signing Valour announced earlier in the month, and Diogo Ressurreição, who joined Valour ahead of the 2024 season.

Figueiredo, Venâncio and Ressurreição are included in the group of 18 players that currently make up Valour's 2025 roster and who will report to the club's pre-season starting Monday, Feb. 17.

Current 2025 Valour FC Roster as of Feb. 13, 2025:

Goalkeepers : Eleias Himaras, Jonathan Viscosi

Defenders: Roberto Alarcón, Themi Antonoglou, Kelsey Egwu, Gianfranco Facchineri, Rocco Romeo

Midfielders: Dante Campbell, Bruno Figueiredo, Safwane Mlah, Raphael Ohin, Diogo Ressurreição, Xavier Venâcio

Forwards: Jordan Faria, Shaan Hundal, Erik Pop, Kris Twardek, Kian Williams

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from February 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.