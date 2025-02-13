Vancouver FC Sign Canadian Premier League's All-Time Leading Goalscorer Terran Campbell

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC today announced the signing of prolific striker and native of Burnaby, B.C. Terran Campbell to a two-year guaranteed contract with an option for 2027.

Campbell, 26, is a three-time Canadian Premier League (CPL) Champion and the League's all-time leading goalscorer with 39 goals between CPL regular season and playoff action since its inception in 2019. He is a proven winner and potent forward who has made his mark on the CPL over its first six seasons, and who is intent on doing more of the same with VFC in this next chapter of his career.

"It feels good to be in Vancouver, it's the place where it all started for me," said Campbell. "I'm excited to join Vancouver FC and I'm ready to give my all on the field. My goal this season is to help the team reach the playoffs and compete for a title."

Raised in Burnaby, B.C., Campbell spent his early days in soccer honing his skills with South Burnaby Metro Club and Burnaby Selects SC before joining the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy in 2011. The beginning of his professional journey saw him move Whitecaps FC 2 in the USL to Fresno FC, but it was in the CPL where he found his stride.

Campbell was a breakout star of the CPL's inaugural season in 2019 with Pacific FC. He was the first CPL player to notch a double-digit goal tally in a single season, finishing with 11 goals that year. A strong and savvy player with an ability to serve as a link between midfield and attack, Campbell continued to play a central role with the Tridents through the 2021 season, when he helped the club capture the North Star Shield as CPL Champions. He scored 25 goals in all competitions during his time with Pacific.

A high-profile move following the 2021 season saw Campbell land with Forge FC, where he continued his goal-scoring exploits. Campbell added 18 goals in all-competitions while representing the Hamilton-based club from 2022 to 2024, a tally that helped Forge earn the title of CPL Champions in 2022 and 2023. Injury limited Campbell to just nine appearances for Regular Season Winners Forge in 2024, but the forward did return to the squad in time to make a pair of substitute appearances on the last day of the 2024 regular season last October and in the 2024 CPL Final last November.

"Terran Campbell is a champion, a winner, and the top goal scorer of the CPL" - said Afhsin Ghotbi, VFC head coach. We are thrilled to welcome him back home, to Vancouver FC... We are confident that his partnership with Diaz will give us the most dynamic attacking duo in the league" he continued.

In signing with Vancouver, Campbell will reunite with another of the CPL's all-time top goalscorers, Mexican. The pair played together at Pacific, forming a strike partnership that led the club to its title-winning season in 2021. Campbell and Diaz are currently tied on 37 regular season goals in the CPL, with Campbell's playoff goalscoring record just edging Diaz's by two goals to one. Together, they form a formidable attacking duo, one that could make Vancouver FC's frontline one of the most feared in the league.

