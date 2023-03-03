ValleyCats Re-Sign Veteran SS Cito Culver

TROY, NY - On Friday, the Tri-City ValleyCats announced that they have re-signed veteran shortstop Cito Culver ahead of the 2023 Frontier League season.

Culver, a native of Rochester, NY, joined the ValleyCats partway through the 2022 campaign after being claimed off of waivers from the Sussex County Miners. The 30-year-old shortstop had spent the previous two seasons in Sussex County. In 37 games with the ValleyCats in 2022, Culver tallied a .329 batting average with 6 home runs, 18 runs batted in, and 16 doubles. Culver brought a veteran plate approach and presence to a young ValleyCats lineup, and immediately succeeded out of the leadoff spot for the 'Cats. His stellar approach, team-first mentality, and gold glove-caliber defense were all major factors in the team's second-half success, falling just short of a postseason appearance.

"We are excited to have Cito Culver returning to Tri-City for the 2023 season," said ValleyCats Vice President and General Manager Matt Callahan. "He is a consummate professional and strong veteran presence both on the field and in the clubhouse. Cito will be a key leader for our ballclub as we pursue a Frontier League Championship this season."

In 2010, Culver was drafted in the first round (32nd overall) out of Irondequoit High School by the New York Yankees in the MLB Draft. Culver spent 8 seasons in the Yankees organization, including two in the New York-Penn League with the Staten Island Yankees. During his time in pinstripes, Culver reached as high as Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre before his release at the end of the 2017 season. Culver spent the 2018 season with the New Orleans Baby Cakes, the former Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, before embarking into the realm of independent professional baseball in 2019. Throughout his affiliated career, Culver tallied a .231 batting average, with 758 hits, 329 runs batted in, 207 extra-base hits, and 1,075 total bases. Over the course of his 12-year professional career, Culver has appeared at shortstop 828 times and has a .958 career fielding percentage at the position.

