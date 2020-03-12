ValleyCats Job Fair Shifted to Phone Interviews Throughout March

TROY, NY - Due to the rising concerns surrounding the Coronavirus outbreak, the Tri-City ValleyCats will shift their Annual Job Fair scheduled for Saturday, March 14 from on the spot interviews to phone interviews. Applicants that were planning to attend can email their application to employment@tcvalleycats.com. Applications received before March 20, 2020 will be guaranteed an interview with a ValleyCats representative. Phone interviews will be scheduled on a first come first served basis and will be conducted before the end of March. Applicants unable to email their application can submit it via mail to P.O. Box 694, Troy, NY 12180.

Potential employees must be over the age of 15 and have the availability to work during the months of June through September. Each year the ValleyCats employ approximately 200 summer gameday staff in departments that include food and beverage, stadium operations, box office, merchandise, promotions and production. For more information on the types of jobs in each department and to download an application, visit the Employment page of the ValleyCats website at tcvalleycats.com.

The ValleyCats 2020 home opener is set for Wednesday, June 24 as the 19th season of Minor League Baseball begins at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy.

Season tickets, mini plans and flex vouchers for the ValleyCats' 2020 season are currently available for purchase online at tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS. The ValleyCats are also taking reservations for groups of 20 or more, and individual tickets are set to go on sale March 26.

