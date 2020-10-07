ValleyCats Issue Statement Regarding the Passing of Joe Bruno

October 7, 2020 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release





TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats organization is saddened to learn of the passing of Joseph L. Bruno today. Senator Bruno played a key role in bringing Minor League Baseball back to the Capital Region and was a frequent guest at ValleyCats games over the years.

"The Senator was instrumental in bringing affiliated baseball back to the Capital Region in 2002. Over 2 million fans have had the opportunity to enjoy professional baseball in the stadium that bears his name," said ValleyCats President, Rick Murphy. "Seeing Joe every year on Opening Night throw out the ceremonial 1st Pitch and being on the field with Bill Gladstone is something that we'll always cherish."

Bill Gladstone, the team's Chairman and Principal Owner, worked closely with Joe Bruno on the team's move to Troy in 2002. The two developed a long-lasting bond that was evident whenever they were together at the stadium. Gladstone passed away in April at the age of 88 years old.

"The Senator and Bill Gladstone had a special friendship over the last 20 years. The memories are plentiful," added Murphy. "Every time the ValleyCats take the field, we'll know that Joe and Bill were responsible for bringing an exciting night of baseball to the fans of the Capital Region. Thank you Joe and Bill!"

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from October 7, 2020

ValleyCats Issue Statement Regarding the Passing of Joe Bruno - Tri-City ValleyCats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.