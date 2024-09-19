Valley Suns Complete Trade with the Austin Spurs

September 19, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

PHOENIX - The Valley Suns, the NBA G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, announced today that the team completed a trade with the Austin Spurs, acquiring the returning player rights to guard Kaleb Johnson in exchange for the returning player rights of Justin Smith.

Johnson averaged 6.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in 24 regular season games (one start) last season with the Austin Spurs. After playing collegiately at Georgetown University, Johnson has spent all four of his G League seasons in Austin, holding career averages of 6.8 points and 3.3 rebounds in 73 games (nine starts).

As the Valley Suns embark on their inaugural season, tickets to the Valley Suns home opener on November 11 at 7 p.m. against the Stockton Kings at Mullett Arena can be purchased on the Valley Suns website. To learn more about season memberships and group packages, email tickets@thevalleysuns.com or call (602) 379-8000.

