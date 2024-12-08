Valkyries Unveil Secondary Logos

December 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The GSV monogram is a simple, angular design featuring custom typography that establishes a strong, instantly recognizable visual identity. Its ownable, clean, and three-dimensional form adds depth and adaptability, ensuring it stands out in both large and small formats.

The Valkyrie Figure is an intentional design that reinforces the team's origin story and celebrates the modern interpretation of Valkyries: strong, bold and fierce. Additionally, Golden State has introduced gold to the team's color palate, to nod back to the Golden State franchise, and to highlight the strong, regal ethos of the Valkyries' brand.

Key elements of the Valkyrie Figure include:

- Eyes: The Valkyrie looks protectively over the team.

- Body Features: A dynamic and athletic posture, with sharp angular elements that mirror the team's design language.

- Powerful Stance: The Valkyrie is angled for a more statuesque posture.

- Costume: The Valkyrie's wings and armor are inspired by key elements from the primary logo, with homage paid to the "V" shape and bridge cables that reflect the team's deep connection to the Bay Area. She holds the same sword as is in the center of the primary logo. Additionally, her shield nods to basketball.

- Color Palette: The Valkyrie Figure incorporates gold, the team's secondary color, with golden armor creating a regal, statuesque look. The Valkyrie Violet in the cape ties back to the team's core color, unifying the design.

