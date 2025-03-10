Valks Top Fury in Four Sets for Their Ninth Straight Win

March 10, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Winners of nine in a row, the Orlando Valkyries (11-4) took down the Columbus Fury (4-11) at home in four sets with set scores of 25-27, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21. This marked the second time this season Orlando beat Columbus in four sets.

In both matches this season against Columbus, we saw Orlando get off to slow starts. In tonight's match, Columbus held Orlando to a low .120 hitting percentage in the first set. However, Orlando quickly regrouped offensively, finishing with a .250 hitting percentage as a team in the rest of the sets as they went on to win the next three sets, pushing their historic win streak to nine matches.

"I love playing with this team," Lindsey Vander Weide stated after stepping in and delivering a double-double performance with 15 kills and 11 digs on the night. "It's something that just feels natural. I didn't feel uncomfortable at all. I love hitting off Chompoo, it's a dream to hit off her and I was happy to get the opportunity to start."

One of the biggest storylines on the night was the rookie Natalie Foster, who came into the match with 31 service aces, needed just two more to break Bethania De La Cruz's single season aces record she set last season at 32. With Foster recording three service aces tonight, she now owns the single season service aces record with 13 matches left to go.

"Honestly, it's been great. Just getting into the rhythm of it, it's been pretty awesome having the team and coaching staff believe in me as much as they've done, it's been great," Natalie Foster explained.

Foster wasn't the only one to make some headlines, for her middle blocker partner Kaz Brown, tallied two blocks tonight and raised her number to 100 blocks in her Pro Volleyball Federation career.

The Valkyries are back in action on Thursday, March 13, against the San Diego Mojo at 7 p.m. at Addition Financial Arena.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from March 10, 2025

Valks Top Fury in Four Sets for Their Ninth Straight Win - Orlando Valkyries

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.